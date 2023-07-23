trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639216
SURIYA

Suriya Shines As 'Warrior' In 'Kanguva' As First Glimpse Dropped On Social Media

The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Suriya has also shared the glimpse on his Twitter handle. 

Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 09:58 AM IST|Source: ANI

Suriya Shines As 'Warrior' In 'Kanguva' As First Glimpse Dropped On Social Media Pic Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Actor Suriya, who is celebrating his birthday today (July 23), is all set to star in ‘Kanguva’ and the makers have revealed the first glimpse of his most anticipated film, which shows him as a warrior.

Siva, who has directed movies such as ‘Souryam’, ‘Daruvu: Sound Of Mass’, has collaborated with the South star for this magnum opus. With music by Devi Sri Prasad and visuals from cinematographer Vetri Palanisany, the film will be released in 10 languages in 3D format. The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Suriya has also shared the glimpse on his Twitter handle. Studio Green in association with UV Creations is producing the Suriya and Disha Patani-starrer ‘Kanguva’, which is an action-packed drama and is planned to be released in early 2024.

 

A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

Studio Green K.E. Gnanavel Raja has churned out many hits in the last 16 years including films like ‘Singam’ series, ‘Paruthi Veeran’, ‘Siruthai’, ‘Komban’, ‘Naan Mahan Alla’, ‘Madras’, ‘Teddy’ and recently ‘Pathu Thala’. The makers had previously announced the title of the film with an intriguing video. The title teaser video featured the background of a dark night, unveiling an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior riding a horse, followed by a massive army. Suriya also informed his fans about the news.

Disha too shared the title look of the movie on her Instagram with a caption that read, "A Man with Power of Fire & a Saga of a Mighty Valiant Hero". 

