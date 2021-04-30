Tamil filmmaker KV Anand no more, celebs condole untimely demise with heartfelt messages!

New Delhi: Prominent director and cinematographer KV Anand died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54 in the wee hours of Friday (April 30). He was best known for films such as Ko, Ayan, Maattraan, Kaappaan. The news was confirmed by film publicist Riaz K Ahmed via a Twitter post.

Legendary Film-maker #KVAnand ( Aged 54 years ) passes away today early morning at 3 AM due to cardiac arrest May His Soul rest in peace #RIPKVAnand sir — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) April 30, 2021

In the past few weeks, the Indian film industry has lost many icons such as director Thamira, music composer Shravan Rathod, actor-comedian Vivek and veteran actress Shashikala. The untimely demise of Tamil director KV Anand comes as another huge shock to the film fraternity.

Many South celebs took to social media to condole the tragic death of the talented director and filmmaker of several hit movies.

Have a look at their tweets:

This is absolutely shocking #RIPkvanandsir — Manjima Mohan (@mohan_manjima) April 30, 2021

Lost another great human and a good friend today. Deeply saddened ! #RIPKVAnand

Sir. Will miss you!!! — Director Ahmed (@Ahmed_filmmaker) April 30, 2021

Shocked and deeply saddened to wake to this horrible news! #RIPKVAnand — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 30, 2021

A National Award Winner. #KVAnand is Easily the Best Cinematographer for Commercial Format movies. His Aesthetics in Grandeur is Unmatched For. Kadhal Desam, Mudhalvan, Shivaji, Chellame was easily his Best Work. Sad to loose him so Soon. #RipKVAnand — Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) April 30, 2021

Whatta shocking news to wake up to. Unbelievable. My deepest condolences to the family and friends. #RIPKVAnand saar — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 30, 2021

Such a well mannered, soft spoken gentleman and a proven bundle of talent! Shocked to hear the news, strength to the family#Ayan will forever be my favourite work of yours! #RIPKVAnand sir — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) April 30, 2021

Most of us would've seen Ayan, Mudhalvan & Sivaji multiple times, and would continue doing so on TV & online. Such is the joy & entertainment level of those films! As the director of Ayan & cinematographer of the other two, #KVAnand sir would be remembered forever! #RIPKVAnand — Kaushik LM (#StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) April 30, 2021

Shocking ... i can’t believe this... RIP sir — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) April 30, 2021

After a brief stint as a photojournalist, KV Anand moved to cinematography in the 1990s. His debut behind the camera was for the Malayalam film Thenmaavin Kombath, which also won him a national award.

Anand has cranked the camera for 14 films in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. His final work as a cinematographer came with Sivaji: The Boss (2007), the Rajinikanth-starrer directed by Shankar.

May his soul rest in peace!