KV Anand

Tamil filmmaker KV Anand no more, celebs condole untimely demise with heartfelt messages!

On Friday (April 30), noted director and cinematographer KV Anand known for films such as Ko, Ayan, Maattraan, Kaappaan died of a cardiac arrest.

Twitter: Raveena.S.R

New Delhi: Prominent director and cinematographer KV Anand died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 54 in the wee hours of Friday (April 30). He was best known for films such as Ko, Ayan, Maattraan, Kaappaan. The news was confirmed by film publicist Riaz K Ahmed via a Twitter post.

In the past few weeks, the Indian film industry has lost many icons such as director Thamira, music composer Shravan Rathod, actor-comedian Vivek and veteran actress Shashikala. The untimely demise of Tamil director KV Anand comes as another huge shock to the film fraternity. 

Many South celebs took to social media to condole the tragic death of the talented director and filmmaker of several hit movies. 

Have a look at their tweets

After a brief stint as a photojournalist, KV Anand moved to cinematography in the 1990s. His debut behind the camera was for the Malayalam film Thenmaavin Kombath, which also won him a national award. 

Anand has cranked the camera for 14 films in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. His final work as a cinematographer came with Sivaji: The Boss (2007), the Rajinikanth-starrer directed by Shankar. 

May his soul rest in peace!

