New Delhi: Teja Sajja's 'Hanu-Man', has soared to unprecedented heights, shattering records and captivating audiences worldwide. The modern mythology saga has not only captured hearts but has also rewritten the rulebook for success in the entertainment industry. In response to the overwhelming public demand, Hanu-Man is the first film to stream on television and OTT at the same time.

With an electrifying performance by Teja Sajja at its helm, 'Hanu-Man' has surged past blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and 'Animal' on leading OTT streaming platforms. This feat marks Sajja’s star power on screen, putting him to the forefront of cinema and earning him the coveted top spot in Ormax Media's "Top Theatrical Films of the Week on OTT."

The overwhelming buzz and viewership surrounding 'Hanu-Man' underscore Sajja's undeniable talent and magnetic presence on screen. Surpassing established stalwarts like Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Sajja has cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

'Hanu-Man' has not only captivated audiences on digital platforms but has also made a resounding impact at the worldwide box office, raking in over ₹300 crore.

