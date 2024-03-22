Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentRegional
TEJA SAJJA

Teja Sajja's 'Hanu-Man' Soars On OTT, Surpasses Bollywood Blockbuster Hits

The modern mythology saga has not only captured hearts but has also rewritten the rulebook for success in the entertainment industry. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Teja Sajja's 'Hanu-Man' Soars On OTT, Surpasses Bollywood Blockbuster Hits Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Teja Sajja's 'Hanu-Man', has soared to unprecedented heights, shattering records and captivating audiences worldwide. The modern mythology saga has not only captured hearts but has also rewritten the rulebook for success in the entertainment industry. In response to the overwhelming public demand, Hanu-Man is the first film to stream on television and OTT at the same time. 

With an electrifying performance by Teja Sajja at its helm, 'Hanu-Man' has surged past blockbusters like Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' and 'Animal' on leading OTT streaming platforms. This feat marks Sajja’s star power on screen, putting him to the forefront of cinema and earning him the coveted top spot in Ormax Media's "Top Theatrical Films of the Week on OTT."

The overwhelming buzz and viewership surrounding 'Hanu-Man' underscore Sajja's undeniable talent and magnetic presence on screen. Surpassing established stalwarts like Shahrukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Sajja has cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

'Hanu-Man' has not only captivated audiences on digital platforms but has also made a resounding impact at the worldwide box office, raking in over ₹300 crore.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Teja Sajja in 'Hanu-Man'  on JioCinema. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?