Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratsasan titled Rakshasudu

The Telugu remake of Tamil film Ratsasan has been titled Rakshasan. The first look of the film was unveiled and it is going viral for all the right reasons. Starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles, the film is a thriller and has garnered huge collections at the box office in Tamil film industry.

The film is being directed by Ramesh Varma and has already completed sixty percent of the shoot. Koneru Satyanarayana is producing the movie under A Studios banner and this is a Havish Lakshman production. If everything goes as per the plans, the film will release in the month of June. This film marks the first time collaboration of the Bellamkonda lad and Malayalam beauty Anupama.

Sreenivas was seen as a cop in his recent film Kavacham and once again, he will be seen as a cop in this film. He also has Sita in his kitty and this film is slated for release on April 25. The actor is known for playing and portraying strong roles for films which have a lot of commercial aspects in it. Rakshasan is going to be a challenging role for this hero and going by the reviews the original version of the film has got, we can expect that this film will definitely be a turning point to Sreenivas’ film career. Vishnu Vishal played the lead role in Tamil film.

Amala Paul played the leading lady in Tamil film and she is a teacher in this film. Anupama will be seen reprising this role in Telugu version.