The Family Man actress Priyamani BLOCKS trolls, says 'being plus-size is OK'!

New Delhi: South star Priyamani, who gained a massive fan base after playing a pivotal part in the successful web series The Family Man 1 and 2 opened up on living life on social media and how it can be a tricky affair.

In an interview with Zoom, she talked about how she blocks the trolls who post nasty comments on her timeline. She talked about body positivity and the need for it. Priyamani said, "I would not say go for a heavy workout. But being happy is of utmost importance. It is okay even if you are a plus-size person. Focus on what is needed rather than just browsing on your phone and doing nothing. Shell some time out to do what you love and take care of your health positively. Engage in a light workout or just do some household chores to get the body moving."

"Social media is just part of your life and not your life. I like to show only what I want to show to the fans. If they like me for that good even if they don't it's okay. Trolls feel that they have the authority to say what they want to say. Some people might take it very seriously. Social media is tricky. You don't have to show everything to your fans and followers. Sometimes even I enjoy a few memes they make about me. I share it and have a good laugh, but at certain times a few comments are too harsh to digest. I straight away bock such trolls."

Priyamani made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Evare Atagaadu' and then went on to gain recognition for her role in the Tamil film 'Paruthiveeran' in 2007. She was awarded a National Film Award for Best Actress and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil for her stellar performance.

She was recently seen in Telugu action-drama Narappa is directed by Srikanth Addala. It features Venkatesh Daggubati and Karthik Rathnam in lead roles.