Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi fetches 100 crore non-theatrical rights deal? Read on

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film 'Liger' which also starred Ananya Panday in a pivotal role. He will be next seen in the film 'Kushi' alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
New Delhi: One of the most eagerly anticipated movies is the upcoming Telugu film 'Kushi,' which stars south superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie has now secured an astounding deal for all of its non-theatrical rights, including Hindi.
Deverakonda's unwavering popularity and the filmmakers' faith in the superstar are evident from the auction for Kushi's non-theatrical rights. His first pairing with Samantha is also exciting the audience, especially given their respective popularity in India.
According to sources, a major Bollywood company and music label have obtained the rights following fierce competition from multiple channels. Not only that, but the theatrical releases in other countries have also brought in a respectable sum, pushing the total business well above the century mark.
Vijay Deverakonda is a superstar whose popularity remained unfazed and his stardom is massive, regardless the films' box office performance. The Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Prabhu starrer, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Shiva Nirvana, is scheduled to hit theatres in February 2023. Apart from Kushi, Vijay will also be seen in the film titled 'Jana Gana Mana', an action drama which also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.
