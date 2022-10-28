Vijay Deverakonda spends a day with Indian soldiers, shares video-Watch

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, ever since the release of movies such as 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Geeta Govindam' has become a household name across the country. The actor has managed to carve out a place for himself in the demanding Indian film industry in a very short period of time. The actor recently got the opportunity to spend some time with the Jawans.

While taking to his social media, Vijay shared a video capturing his moments with the Jawans of URI. He can be seen trying his hands at rifle shooting and getting to know the lives of Jawans. The superstar also enjoyed his presence while he played games with them and tried to get into the on-ground army drill. He further gave a thankful speech while he called the Jawans his 'Khuda ke Bande'. He jotted down the caption - "If circumstances call for it, I know my unit.Khuda ke Bande! I wish you all the best of health and long lives Jai Hind".

Here is the post shared by the 'Liger' actor:

During his visit, Vijay took over the stage to thank the Jawans and had a great time with them. He said, "I hope we never have to go to war. I hope non of you have to ever face any sort of life-threatening situation. I hope all of you live long. Everyone should live 100 years, Happily, with your family and children. I wish you greatest of health and happiness and wish that nobody ever sees danger in their life. But we are very proud of you and thank you for your service."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in Kushi next to Samantha and Jana Gana Mana.