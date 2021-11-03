After Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden death, actor-friend Vishal to complete his philanthropic work

Tirupati: The legendary Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden death due to a heart attack left his family, ocean of fan following and friends mourning. The 46-year-old icon was Sandalwood industry's one of the biggest stars and none can fill the void created with his shocking demise.

Several reports suggested that late Puneeth Rajkumar's close friend and Telugu actor Vishal will be taking on one of his philanthropic works which Appu star wanted to do. While talking exclusively to Zee News, Vishal said, "Puneeth being a true friend of mine, I will continue his work for the welfare of those 1800 children who were getting free education, I will invest my own money and energy so that those children don't suffer."

He added, "Yes I am willing to sacrifice my own property for Puneeth's dream". Actor Vishal was clicked at the Shri Padmavathi Temple entrance at Tiruchanoor.

Vishal fill in for the late Puneeth Rajkumar and take care of 1800 orphan girls who were earlier adopted by Appu star. He will sponsor their education as well - a task which Puneeth did in his lifetime.

Puneeth Rajkumar succumbed to a heart attack on October 29, 2021, Friday morning after he was rushed to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru as complained of chest pain.

His mortal remains were laid to rest at the Kanteerava Studio premises on Tuesday, October 31. The Kannada icon was accorded full state honours at his last rites. Puneeth's wife Ashwini, daughters Dhriti and Vandana performed puja along with other members of the family.

An ocean of fan following including top actors, politicians, Chief Minister of the state among other dignitaries bid him a tearful adieu.