Zee Studios all set for big South releases in 2023 after 'The Kashmir Files' success

New Delhi: Zee Studios has been pioneering world class, impactful content and has given some glaring films that have redefined entertainment, especially in the year 2022. It is globally renowned for backing engagingly entertaining content across genres and languages.

Zee Studios is a leading production house that has successfully captured the glorious southern part of the country with content-driven films in 2022. Zee Studios South has given more than 10 successful hits only in the southern region solely in 2021. With a sudden shift in the content-consumption pattern of the audiences, the production house has aced the negation of colloquial and geographical barriers and captured a huge market share in the southern region.

As audiences shifted to consuming more content during the lockdown and in the post-lockdown phase, Zee Studios selectively produced massive hits like 'Valimai,' 'Kalapuram,' 'Republic,' 'Itlu Maredumili Prajaneekam,' 'Solo Brathuke So Better,' 'Bangarraju' and 'Drishya 2,' 'Headbush,' and 'Vedha' (released and successfully running) amongst others grossing a whopping figure of more than 400 crores at the box offices worldwide only in the southern region.

In the coming year, besides producing some mega-budget mainstream Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Marathi films, Zee Studios South shall be aggressively producing films such as Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar in Tamil, King of Kotha featuring Dulquer Salman in Malayalam, Katharbasha Endra Muthuramalingam starring Arya in Tamil, Ranganayaka starring Jaggesh in Kannada, Vimanam (Tamil & Telugu bilingual) starring Samuthirakani, amongst others catering to the southern part of the country.