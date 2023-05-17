Are You Suffering From Dating Fatigue? Find Out Here

Are you suffering from dating fatigue? Well, if you have been feeling burnt out and exhausted searching for your dream partner, you might be experiencing just that! While anyone can go through it, generally, people who have been seeking love for a while are more prone to it. Indian dating app QuackQuack recently conducted a survey, asking participants to share a few tips on dealing with and overcoming dating fatigue.

Around 11,000 daters between ages 18 and 35, from Tier 1 and 2 cities, participated in this survey. Here's what they found: 47% of QuackQuack users say dating fatigue can happen to anyone at any point in time, and there's little to nothing the app can do to help you out other than raising awareness; 6 out of 10 users say daters will have to take proactive measures to keep it in check.

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, said, "Currently, we have 23+ million users, and we see some of them dealing with dating fatigue every now and then. From our end, we advise our users to learn from negative dating experiences instead of letting them define the entire dating process. Our surveys show that younger daters measure themselves by what they have achieved romantically, which leads to exhaustion when things don't go the ideal way. Users, young and mature, should understand that it's okay to take breaks."

Steps To Limit Dating Fatigue

Limit Screen Time

3 out of 10 young daters disclosed that limiting screen time helps with dating fatigue. "You browse with a goal in mind; find a match. If that does not happen within the set time, exit and come back the next day. Mindless scrolling for hours, hitting like and passing on people, with no end goal in sight, will only add to the exhaustion," says daters.

Take A Break

A string of bad dates can make anyone frustrated. The best course of action, according to 27% of women between 25 and 30, is to take a break from dating. Constant bad outcomes or repeated rejections can make you feel unmotivated or tired of seeking "the one." "Even your soulmate is not worth jeopardizing your mental health for," commented these seasoned daters.

Don't Ignore Warning Signs

QuackQuack's poll results show that 31% of daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities, from all age groups, disclosed feeling dating fatigue at some point in their dating journey; they revealed that feeling a strong urge to quit all forms of dating, online or offline, and associating negative emotions to the whole process are signs of dating fatigue which best not ignored. Take a step back, and unwind. Ignoring the warning signs and letting it go unchecked might sabotage your chances of meeting the one, according to 4 out of 9 daters on QuackQuack.

Understand The Whys And Hows

26% of male daters above 30 voted "identifying the reason behind the fatigue" as the best measure to treat it. They mentioned that whether it is rejections, aimless chatting with multiple people, casual dates not materializing into something more solid, or unplugging a budding relationship because you cannot see a future with the person, it is critical to figure out why you are feeling exhausted to decide how to take care of the situation.

Don't Doubt Yourself

It might be a tough ask but don't doubt yourself, says 31% of women between 18 and 28. "Dating for a considerable amount of time without seeing significant results can make you question your worth. Self-doubt during the dating process can be one of the leading causes of dating fatigue; questioning your own value can be exhausting," shares these women.