How To Ensure Your Kids Have A Safe And Healthy Summer Vacay: Check Tips

Summer holidays are on and it's a happy time for children to have fun. While kids want to make the most of summer vacations, the scorching rays of the sun and the heat can pose problems. "The intense heat can make summers challenging for kids by restricting their outdoor play time and posing risks to their health and skin. To keep their children safe, parents must be aware of the health concerns associated with rising temperatures and prolonged sun exposure such as heat strokes and sunburns," says Preeti Bhandary, Parenting Expert and co-founder of pre-school Little Elly.

5 Tips To Make Sure Children Have A Safe And Fun Summer Holiday

Bhandary lists some steps that parents can take to make sure their kids have a fun and safe summer vacation:

1. Protect them from the sun: Urge your youngster to cover up with a hat, sunglasses, and lightweight, breathable fabric clothing. Remember to apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 (for 6 months +) and reapply every two hours to protect your young ones from the sun.

2. Stay safe while swimming: Swimming is an excellent summertime activity to stay fit as well as to escape the heat. Swimming safely is important because drowning is the primary cause of accidental death among children. As a result, it is crucial to always watch over kids as they swim. When around or in water, children who cannot swim should wear life jackets. Enroll your children in swimming lessons or teach them to swim. Remind your children not to run near the pool, too.

3. Don't let them step out when it's too hot: It's important to keep your child cool and guard against heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Encourage them to rest in a shaded area and take frequent breaks during playtime. Avoid outside activities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and schedule them to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day and keep a set and regulated temperature in an air-conditioned or fan-equipped room if the weather is too hot outside. This is crucial for young kids, who are prone to illnesses brought on by the heat.

4. Maintain hygiene: To prevent diseases and stay healthy during the summer, it's essential to make sure that kids continue to practice basic hygiene habits. Encouragement of frequent hand washing with soap and water, especially before meals and after outdoor activities, is one of the most crucial things parents can do for their children. Make sure they have baths and change into fresh clothes after playing to avoid bacteria and odor caused by sweat.

5. Give them a healthy summer diet: Fresh fruits and vegetables, which are a fantastic source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, should also be a part of their diet in addition to fluids. Choose light and refreshing meals like salads, sandwiches, and smoothies instead of processed, sugary items. In order to maintain their energy levels throughout the day, encourage regular mealtimes and snack breaks. Keep them hydrated with plenty of water and fluids like fruit juices, coconut water, etc. Make sure they carry their bottle of water or glucose when they go out to play.

"The bright and sunny days of summer holidays are ideal for making cherished family memories. However, parents must ensure that their kids have a safe, enjoyable, and healthy summer by keeping the advice above in mind," says Preeti Bhandary.