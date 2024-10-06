Attention Pet Parents: The Fruits That Can Harm Your Dog’s Health

Feeding your dog a balanced diet is crucial for their overall health and well-being. While fruits and vegetables can be a healthy treat for dogs, not all are safe. Some contain compounds that can cause digestive issues, toxicity, or even more serious health problems. Here’s a guide to fruits and vegetables that you should avoid feeding your dog:

Fruits to Avoid for Dogs:

Grapes and Raisins

Grapes and raisins are highly toxic to dogs and can cause kidney failure, even in small amounts. Symptoms of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and eventually, kidney failure, which can be fatal if untreated.

Avocados

Avocados contain a substance called persin, which is toxic to dogs. Persin is found in all parts of the avocado, including the fruit, seed, and leaves. Eating avocado can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, pancreatitis.

Cherries

While the flesh of cherries is safe, the pits, stems, and leaves contain cyanide, which is toxic to dogs. Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include difficulty breathing, dilated pupils, and red gums.

Citrus Fruits (Lemons, Limes, Oranges)

Citrus fruits are not highly toxic but can cause stomach upset in dogs due to their acidity. Additionally, the peels, seeds, and stems contain essential oils and compounds that can cause irritation and even depression in the central nervous system.

Persimmons

The seeds of persimmons can cause inflammation of the small intestine and may even cause intestinal blockages, particularly in smaller dogs. The fruit itself is not toxic, but it's best to avoid giving it to your dog altogether due to the risk posed by the seeds.

Peaches and Plums

Like cherries, peaches and plums contain pits that are toxic to dogs. These pits contain cyanide and can cause symptoms like vomiting, difficulty breathing, and in severe cases, death. The pits can also pose a choking hazard.

