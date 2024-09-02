Boosting Gut Health: Essential Lifestyle Changes For Your Pet

Humans often rely on 'gut feelings' to anticipate events. Since our digestive health is significantly influenced by diet, and 'we are what we eat,’ it’s clear that external factors play a major part in shaping our intuition. Likewise, the instinctive behaviors of your pets are often linked to their gut health.

"All disease begins in the gut," Hippocrates said it thousands of years ago, and it's a cardinal principle of Ayurveda. Seasonal changes like monsoon could pose added difficulties to your pet's gut health.

With increasing humidity in this season, it can provide fertile ground for the growth of harmful bacteria and parasites. Such microorganisms can imbalance your pet's gut and cause gastrointestinal diseases. Dr. Vinod Sharma, Head Veterinarian at DCC Animal Hospital, India shares essential lifestyle changes for your pet.

Balanced Diet

Diet is a big factor in the gut. Ensure your pet gets a balance of high-quality protein mixes, fibers, and other nutritional elements. Begin with lean protein sources in their food, such as chicken or fish. Use dried if you must. Add some local veggies—carrots, beans, and spinach—to provide enough fiber for them. Avoid artificial additives and fillers that offset gut flora by keeping the diet in as natural form as possible. Pro tip: consider rotating food items for several different food sources.

Probiotics and Prebiotics

Pet parents should discuss implementing probiotics and prebiotics into their pet's diet with their vet. Probiotics are good bacteria that stay within the gut, while prebiotics are fibers that feed such good bacteria. A publication in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine concluded that supplementation with probiotics resulted in improved gut microbiota and fewer gastrointestinal signs in dogs. Common probiotic-rich foods like curd and buttermilk come easy and are of great benefit.

Hydrate

Water helps in digestion, nutrient absorption, and the elimination of waste products. Make sure your pet has always clean and fresh water available. During hot weather, increase the water intake. Some pets prefer running water; therefore, a pet fountain may be refreshing. Proper hydration is important in having a healthy gut lining, important in nutrient absorption and immune function.

Physical Activity

Regular Physical Activity will not only help preserve a correct weight condition but also support good gut health. Exercise provokes digestion and promotes a balanced gut microbiome. That is why regular walks, playtime, and interactive activities such as fetch or agility training provide the best way to keep your pet active and the gut happy.

Stress Management

Like humans, pets can also be stressed out. Stress affects the gut. Long-term stress only upsets the balance of the gut microbiome. This, in turn, leads to gastrointestinal disorders. Studies show that techniques aimed at reducing stress by regular play, proper training, and a safe environment can be crucial to mitigate the effects of stress in pets. Besides, a normal routine without sudden changes can also help in avoiding stress.

Regular Veterinary Check-Ups

Regular visits to the veterinarian can help in the identification of potential gut health issues. Veterinarians are in a position to conduct a stool examination and check for parasites, then advise on diet and supplements based on your pet's needs. Indeed, regular health checkups have been demonstrated by studies as a critical way of preventing and managing gastrointestinal disease. This ensures that gut-related issues, if any, are detected and treated accordingly.

Everything from the food they eat to the activities they engage in is under your control, and it all sums up to their well-being. A balanced diet that includes all the vital elements and natural ingredients sets a base for a healthy gut, by combining the right amount of probiotics and prebiotics in the system for a happy and energetic pet.