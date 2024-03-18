Ensuring Your Pets' Safety During Holi: Vital Tips For Pet Parents

Dogs, with their sensitive skin and heightened senses, require special care to protect them from the potential hazards of Holi colours. Here are some essential tips shared by Ishmeet Singh Chandiok, the visionary Founder of Harley's Corner and India’s first Dog chef to ensure your pets stay safe and happy during this vibrant occasion:

Avoid Commercial Colours: Steer clear of using commercial Holi colours on your pets. These colours often contain harmful chemicals and toxins that can cause skin irritation and other health issues in dogs.

Provide Alternative Activities: Instead of involving your pets directly in the color festivities, offer them alternative activities to enjoy safely. Interactive play sessions or special treats can keep them engaged and content while you celebrate.

Use Protective Gear: Consider using pet-safe goggles or protective clothing to shield your pet's eyes, ears, and fur from colours and other outdoor elements during celebrations.

If your dog does come into contact with Holi colours, here are some steps you can take to address the situation:

Use Gentle Cleaning Agents: Opt for warm water and a mild pet shampoo to wash off the color. Harsh cleaning agents can exacerbate skin irritation and discomfort for your furry friend.

Brushing for Dry Powder: Use a soft bristle brush to gently remove dry color powder from your dog's fur. Avoid using hard bristle brushes or water, as these can cause the color to penetrate deeper into the skin and coat.

Natural Remedies for Stubborn Colours: Try natural remedies such as coconut oil or aloe vera gel to tackle stubborn color stains. Massage the remedy into the affected area gently and allow it to sit before rinsing off.

By prioritizing your dog's well-being and implementing these precautions, you can ensure that the festival of Holi remains a joyful and safe experience for both you and your beloved furry friends. Remember, a little extra care goes a long way in keeping your pets happy and healthy during the festivities.