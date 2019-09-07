Amid breakup rumours with Andrew Kneebone, Ileana D' Cruz posts cryptic notes on Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ileana D' Cruz and her husband Andrew Kneebone have reportedly parted ways. The rumors of their split surfaced on the internet after the actress deleted all her pictures with Andrew on Instagram.

However, now the actress has shared several posts on in she which hinted at troubled times.

Ileana's quote on Instagram read, "Yes. In life you’re going to lose friends, family & partners, but no matter who walks out of your life, never lose yourself. The most important things to learn how to do is to love yourself when u feel unloved by those around u & be there for yourself when you feel like u have no one."

Another post that Ileana shared was a conversation between mind and heart, it read, "Mind: I’m worried. Heart: Just relax. Mind: But. I’m totally lost now. Heart: Just follow me. Mind: But, you’ve never been there before. Heart: Trust me, you’ll love it. Soul: If you two would shut up I’d show you the map."

The couple, who had never publicized their relationship but Ileana has often referred to him as her 'husband' in social media posts.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Raid' which did great business at the Box Office and received a warm response from the audiences. She is currently busy with the Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony.

Rumors are rife that the actress might be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled next. He has previously directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The untitled project stars Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.