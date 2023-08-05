Do Dating Apps Play A Role In Promoting Meaningful Friendships? Here's What Expert Says

In an increasingly digital era, dating apps have emerged as a transformative platform shaping the dynamics of modern relationships. Beyond the swipes and instant connections, these apps are now being recognized for their potential in fostering genuine and meaningful connections. With their user-friendly interfaces and sophisticated algorithms, dating apps provide individuals with a diverse pool of potential partners, expanding their social circles beyond geographical limitations.

This virtual avenue allows users to explore shared interests, values, and beliefs even before the first conversation takes place, enabling them to establish a stronger foundation for a meaningful relationship.

Contrary to popular belief, dating apps are not just for dating. An increasing number of people are using online dating apps to find genuine friendships and connect on a more platonic level. Dating apps can help foster more meaningful connections and strengthen existing ones this Friendship Day.



Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack explains what role do dating apps play in promoting meaningful connections.

Breaking The Ice

On friendship day, users can reach out and match with potential friends on the app. The day itself serves as a conversation starter and a solid icebreaker.

A Safe Space

Dating apps have several security checks in place making it one of the safest spaces to make new pals this friendship day. Picking the perfect person to be friends with is easier on the app than IRL (in real life).

Inclusivity

Virtual dating world is more inclusive, creating a comfortable atmosphere where people feel free to be themselves. It facilitates more meaningful connections and friendships.

Geographical Boundaries

On this friendship day, people can use dating apps to overcome geographical boundaries and make friends from across the nation. Users can gain insight into diverse cultures, views, and customs, resulting in more enriched and deeper interactions.

Reconnecting With Old Friends

For people who have lost touch with their old buddies or live in different parts of the world, online dating apps can be a great way to reconnect on this Friendship Day. The day itself is reason enough to reconnect, and distance is not an issue with online dating apps.

Expand The Social Circle

Dating apps have a myriad of people coming from different walks of life. This Friendship Day, people can take the chance to meet new people beyond their immediate friends' circle and expand their social horizons.

Finding Like-Minded People Is Easier

Dating apps allow people to showcase their interests and passions, helping them attract like-minded people. Mutual experiences make for stronger bonds and more long-lasting friendships.

“Dating apps started with the prime focus on romantic relationships, but they took a new turn in recent years and evolved to embrace the broader spectrum of human connections. These online platforms are now an exceptional space for building beautiful friendships. On this Friendship Day, dating apps can help more and more people, especially the younger generation with a busier lifestyle, make meaningful connections from the comfort of their homes, and that too in a click,” Mittal said.