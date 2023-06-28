Having A Summer Wedding? 5 Tips To Beat The Heat And Have A Memorable Shaadi

In India, because of the heat and humidity, organizing a summer wedding might be difficult. In order to make sure that the party goes without a hitch, it is crucial to keep a few suggestions in mind when organizing a summer wedding:

Choose the right venue

The venue plays a crucial role in the success of any wedding, especially a summer wedding. In India, summer temperatures can soar to unbearable levels, making it important to choose a venue that is well-ventilated and air-conditioned. If you opt for an outdoor venue, make sure that there are plenty of areas with shades, and consider setting up cooling stations or mist fans to keep your guests cool.

Dress for the weather

It is essential to choose the right attire for your summer wedding, not just for the bride and groom but also for the guests. Avoid heavy fabrics like silk and velvet and opt for light, breathable materials like cotton, linen, and chiffon. For brides, lightweight lehengas and sarees with minimal embellishments are perfect for summer weddings. For grooms, linen or cotton suits in light colours is an excellent choice.

Plan your menu wisely

Summer weddings call for refreshing, light, and hydrating food and drinks. Plan your menu around seasonal fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and mint, and offer plenty of chilled beverages like iced tea, lemonade, and coconut water. Opt for light and flavorful dishes like salads, grilled meats, and seafood, and avoid heavy, oily, and spicy foods that can make your guests uncomfortable in the heat.

Keep your guests comfortable

It's essential to keep your guests comfortable during a summer wedding in India. Set up water stations throughout the venue and provide ample shade and seating areas. Consider providing fans or parasols as wedding favours to keep your guests cool. You can also rent portable air-conditioning units or mist fans to keep your guests comfortable during the ceremony and reception.

Timing is everything

When planning a summer wedding, timing is everything. Consider scheduling your wedding ceremony during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler. This will not only keep your guests comfortable but also create a romantic and intimate atmosphere. If you must hold your ceremony during the daytime, consider providing sunscreen and sunglasses for your guests.

In conclusion, planning a summer wedding in India requires careful consideration of the weather and the needs of your guests. By following these five summer wedding tips, you can ensure that your wedding celebration is a memorable and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.