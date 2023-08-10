Rediscovering Romance: 5 Reasons Why People Look For Even After Getting Married

In a modern twist, couples are exploring rekindled passion post-marriage. Experts suggest open communication, shared activities, and setting aside quality time. This approach counters the notion of dwindling romance, offering hope for lasting connections. A recent study highlights the positive impact of dating-like experiences on marital satisfaction.

With changing relationship dynamics, couples are encouraged to embrace change, fostering deeper emotional bonds. This trend signifies a shift towards proactive relationship nurturing, affirming that love can evolve and flourish even after saying 'I do'."

Finding love again after marriage can be difficult and rewarding, leading to a new companionship adventure. Due to unanticipated circumstances, some people could decide to look into post-marriage dating to find love without turning to infidelity. But it's important to go into this process with integrity and honesty.



For individuals looking for love outside of marriage, extramarital dating has recently gained popularity. This phenomenon illuminates the subtleties of interpersonal relationships and the complexity of human nature. People frequently feel a need to connect with others on a deeper level and to find significance in their lives outside of marriage. Additionally, people may want experiences that a single partner would not be able to fully satisfy because of their inherent curiosity and drive for exploration.

Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager, Gleeden shares why people opt for finding love again after marriage.

1. The Temptation of Novelty:

The temptation of novelty is one of the things that makes some married people think about ending their existing relationship. Long-term relationships can become familiar and predictable over time due to their familiarity. The possibility of making new friends, having stimulating conversations, and learning about common interests might become alluring. This renewed thrill rekindles sentiments of vigor and love while providing a respite from the monotonous features of daily living.

2. Emotional Detachment:

One important factor in people looking for connection elsewhere is their emotional distance from their marriage. A feeling of alienation inside the marriage may result from one partner's lack of attention, care, or affection. People may go for comfort and understanding outside of their partnership as communication breaks down and emotional needs are not met. Through numerous channels, such as online talks, emails, or social media engagements, this could manifest as virtual flirtation or the formation of emotional relationships with people.

3. Desire And Decision-Making:

Following impulsive temptations can result in unsafe choices. Even if a couple isn't deliberately looking to dissolve their marriage, having one-night stands or other sexual encounters with people who aren't part of it may occur as a way to sate passing desires. Many people have admitted to cheating because they gave in to the seductiveness of having physical touch with someone who satisfied their wants.

4. Emotional Unhappiness:

Occasionally, rather than being motivated by unhappiness with the spouse, the desire to consider possibilities outside of marriage can be brought on by personal dissatisfaction. People may feel dissatisfied in a variety of areas of their lives, including their careers, self-worth, or personal development, which drives them to look for approval or fulfillment elsewhere. They can start thinking about relationships or experiences outside of their existing marriage in their quest for emotional fulfillment.

5. Personal Ambitions And Desires:

Marriage frequently involves concessions and shared duties, which may obscure individual identities inside the relationship. Some people could have a great desire to discover who they truly are and follow their individual passions and interests. People frequently have illusions about relationships other than their existing ones. These fantasies can also be a safe place to explore desires that would not be suitable or realistic to act upon in reality, as well as a way to escape the rigors of daily life.