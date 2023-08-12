ISRO Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Its Founder And Father Of Indian Space Program Dr Vikram Sarabhai

New Delhi: ISRO commemorated the birth anniversary of its founder and father of Indian space program Dr. Vikram Sarabhai in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "ISRO affectionately commemorates the birthday of visionary space scientist, Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai. His remarkable contributions laid the foundation for Indian Space Programme. His legacy lives on as ISRO upholds his vision and mission," ISRO noted in the post.

Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, a trailblazing visionary, is widely hailed as the father of the Indian space program and a relentless institution builder. Born on August 12, 1919, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, into the illustrious Sarabhai family, his journey from a privileged upbringing to becoming a pioneer in space exploration and science education remains an inspiring tale of determination, innovation, and nation-building.

Early Years and Academic Pursuits:

Vikram Sarabhai's early education took place at Gujarat College in Ahmedabad. His innate curiosity and academic brilliance led him to pursue further studies at the University of Cambridge. There, he immersed himself in natural sciences and earned the Tripos in Natural Sciences in 1940. Despite the outbreak of World War II, his passion for scientific exploration remained unwavering.

Cosmic Ray Research and Institution Building:

Returning to India during the war, Sarabhai joined the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, working alongside Nobel laureate Sir C. V. Raman on cosmic ray research. His intellectual curiosity and dedication led to his attainment of a Ph.D. from Cambridge in 1947 for his thesis titled "Cosmic Ray Investigation in Tropical Latitudes." This marked the beginning of his scientific journey and the foundation for his future contributions.

Establishing Institutions for Progress:

One of Dr. Sarabhai's most remarkable traits was his ability to envision and create impactful institutions. He founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad in 1947 at the young age of 28. This was just the first step in his mission to transform India's scientific landscape. His involvement extended to diverse fields, including arts, management, and nuclear science. He played a pivotal role in establishing the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and contributed to the creation of institutions like the Community Science Centre and Darpan Academy for Performing Arts.

The Space Odyssey Begins:

Dr. Sarabhai's profound understanding of science's role in societal development led to his relentless advocacy for a space program for India. He emphasized the importance of applying advanced technologies to solve real-world problems. He worked alongside Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha to set up India's first rocket launching station in Thumba, Kerala, in 1963. This marked the beginning of India's journey into space exploration.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Legacy:

One of his most significant achievements was the establishment of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969. Dr. Sarabhai's vision and strategic leadership paved the way for India's successful ventures into space, including the launch of the first Indian satellite, Aryabhata, in 1975. His vision extended beyond technology; he believed in fostering a scientific temper and promoting science education among the masses. He founded the Vikram Sarabhai Community Science Centre to further this cause.

Enduring Impact and Tribute:

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai's untimely passing on December 30, 1971, marked the end of a remarkable era. His legacy lives on in the numerous institutions he founded, the Indian space program's continued success, and the scientific spirit he instilled in generations. His words, "There is no ambiguity of purpose," continue to inspire scientists, engineers, and visionaries to push the boundaries of innovation for the betterment of society.

Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai's life exemplifies the profound impact that a dedicated individual can have on shaping a nation's scientific and technological trajectory. His story serves as an enduring reminder that determination, vision, and an unwavering commitment to progress can transform dreams into reality and inspire generations to come.