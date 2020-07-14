NASA to highlight comet NEOWISE with public broadcast, media teleconference on July 15

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) said that the NASA experts will discuss and answer public questions about Comet C/2020 F3 NEOWISE during a broadcast of NASA Science Live and will follow up a media teleconference on July 15.

The NASA Science Live episode will air live at 3 PM EDT on Wednesday (12:30 AM IST on Thursday) on NASA Television and their official website.

The live episode can also be watched on NASA's official accounts on Facebook, YouTube, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch, and USTREAM.

Comet NEOWISE was first discovered by NASA on March 27, 2020.

NEOWISE will witness its closest approach to Earth on July 22 at a distance of about 103 million kilometres.

Viewers can submit their questions using social media platform Twitter with a hashtag #AskNASA. They can also leave a comment in the chat section of Facebook, Periscope, and YouTube.

NASA will follow the broadcast with a media teleconference at 4 PM EDT on Wednesday (01:30 AM IST on Thursday).

The media teleconference audio will stream live at https://www.nasa.gov/live.

The teleconference participants will include:

- Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer and program executive of NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, NASA Headquarters.

- Emily Kramer, co-investigator on the Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) science team, NASA JPL.

- Amy Mainzer, NEOWISE principal investigator, University of Arizona.