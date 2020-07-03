ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission captures image of Phobos, Mars' biggest moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday shared an image of Mars' closest and biggest moon, Phobos, captured by India's Mars Orbiter Mission.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, ISRO shared, "A recent image of the mysterious moon of Mars, Phobos, as captured by India's Mars Orbiter Mission".

Mars Colour Camera (MCC) onboard Mars Orbiter Mission imaged Phobos on July 1 when the MOM was about 7,200 km from Mars and at 4,200 km from Phobos. The spatial resolution of the image is 210 m. This is a composite image generated from 6 MCC frames and has been colour corrected.

Phobos is largely believed to be made up of carbonaceous chondrites. The violent phase that Phobos has encountered is seen in the large section gouged out from a past collision (Stickney crater) and bouncing ejecta. Stickney, the largest crater on Phobos along with the other craters (Shklovsky, Roche & Grildrig) are also seen in this image.