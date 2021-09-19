Wildfires, floods, droughts: Global warming on Earth heads towards 'catastrophic' levels, reports UN

New Delhi: The planet is heading towards a 2.7 degrees Celsius warmer Earth which is above the pre-industrial levels, as per a global emissions targets report by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. A similar report in August showed global temperature warming to nearly 1.2 degrees.

Scientists opine that countries need to slash 45% of its emissions by the year 2030 to reach carbon neutrality by mid-century. But under current emissions commitments from countries there will be a 16% increase in emissions in 2030 as compared to the levels in 2010, the report stated.

Reacting to the report, UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement saying the planet's current path is 'catastrophic'. "This is breaking the promise made six years ago to pursue the 1.5-degree Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement. Failure to meet this goal will be measured in the massive loss of lives and livelihoods," Guterres said.

He urged countries to come together with real ambition and cooperation to win the race against the climate crisis. "It is clear that everyone must assume their responsibilities," he said.

On Twitter he wrote: "The @UNFCCC report shows we are breaking the #ParisAgreement promise to keep global heating to 1.5°C. We can still achieve that target, but are almost out of time. We need real ambition & cooperation to win the race against the climate crisis."

The report comes amid extreme weather coditions around the world prompted due to climate changes. While the Western US has been battered by wildfires, unrelenting droughts, flooding events and hurricanes in the east China has experienced deadly flooding events in July. Many countries in Southern Europe have been battling wildfires and floods of disastrous propotions.

