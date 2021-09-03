हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sun

Breathtaking! Sun's reflection on Pacific Ocean, video captured by NASA from outer space - Watch

A clip of the Sun's reflection on Pacific Ocean has gone viral, watch the breathtaking video here.  

Breathtaking! Sun&#039;s reflection on Pacific Ocean, video captured by NASA from outer space - Watch
Image credit: NASA

New Delhi: A breathtaking video of the Sun's rays glinting off of the Pacific Ocean waters as seen from outer space was captured by the International Space Station. The clip makes for a mesmerising watch and has already gone viral, watch video here. 

The one-minute long video has been uploaded on social media by Wonder of Science, is a timelapse created using photographs taken from the International Space Station, courtesy of the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center, it says in the tweet.

WATCH VIDEO: 

This time-lapse video shows the suns's refection glinting off the waters. It is shadowed by a line of cumulonimbus clouds. The ISS orbited over the International Date Line nearly 253 miles above the Earth's surface when the images were captured and put together for a time lapse video.

The video has already been watched over 209K times. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SunEarthNASA
Next
Story

Massive solar storm likely to hit Earth, may cause global Internet meltdown

Must Watch

PT16M16S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Taliban's government to be formed in Afghanistan today - watch top news stories