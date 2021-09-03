Breathtaking! Sun's reflection on Pacific Ocean, video captured by NASA from outer space - Watch

New Delhi: A breathtaking video of the Sun's rays glinting off of the Pacific Ocean waters as seen from outer space was captured by the International Space Station. The clip makes for a mesmerising watch and has already gone viral, watch video here.

The one-minute long video has been uploaded on social media by Wonder of Science, is a timelapse created using photographs taken from the International Space Station, courtesy of the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center, it says in the tweet.

WATCH VIDEO:

A breathtaking view of the Sun's reflection on the Pacific Ocean seen from space. pic.twitter.com/obaDq8PFhH — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) September 2, 2021

This time-lapse video shows the suns's refection glinting off the waters. It is shadowed by a line of cumulonimbus clouds. The ISS orbited over the International Date Line nearly 253 miles above the Earth's surface when the images were captured and put together for a time lapse video.

The video has already been watched over 209K times.