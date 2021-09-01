हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harsh Goenka

GST on round papad, not on square one? Tax department busts Harsh Goenka’s claim

Goenka had pointed out that that round papads are exempt from GST while the tax is levied on square shaped papads.

GST on round papad, not on square one? Tax department busts Harsh Goenka’s claim

New Delhi: Have you ever given two hoots on whether you pay Goods and Service (GST) on the papads you eat? If yes, then you’re not alone, as businessman and chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka recently tweeted information related to GST on papads. But much to everyone’s surprise, his claims tweet turned out to be fake. 
 
In his tweet, Goenka had pointed out that that round papads are exempt from GST while the tax is levied on square shaped papads. 

“Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?” 

Responding to his absurd claims, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified that Papad in any form has been exempted from GST.

“Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at http://cbic.gov.in,” the department tweeted. Also Read: PUBG: New State pre-registrations begin in India -- Check registration process for Android, iOS

After CBIC’s clarification, many Twitter users called out Goenka, some even making fun of the successful businessmen. “Even an eminent personality like @hvgoenka gets misguided by forwarded messages and fake news,” a user tweeted. Also Read: Alexa new feature: Amazon’s voice-assistant to speak louder in noisy backgrounds

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Harsh GoenkaTwitterGSTCBIC
Next
Story

Business Loans Vs Overdraft Which Is the Better Option

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Government should tell whether Taliban is a terrorist organization or not? - Omar Abdullah on India Taliban Talks