GST on round papad, not on square one? Tax department busts Harsh Goenka’s claim

New Delhi: Have you ever given two hoots on whether you pay Goods and Service (GST) on the papads you eat? If yes, then you’re not alone, as businessman and chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka recently tweeted information related to GST on papads. But much to everyone’s surprise, his claims tweet turned out to be fake.



In his tweet, Goenka had pointed out that that round papads are exempt from GST while the tax is levied on square shaped papads.

“Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic?”

Did you know that a round papad is exempt from GST and a square papad attracts GST ? Can anyone suggest a good chartered accountant who can make me understand the logic? pic.twitter.com/tlu159AdIJ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 31, 2021

Responding to his absurd claims, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) clarified that Papad in any form has been exempted from GST.

"Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at http://cbic.gov.in," the department tweeted.

Papad, by whatever name known, is exempt from GST vide Entry No. 96 of GST notification No.2/2017-CT(R). This entry does not distinguish based on the shape of papad. This notification is available at https://t.co/ckIfjzg8hw https://t.co/19GbQJvYZe — CBIC (@cbic_india) August 31, 2021

After CBIC's clarification, many Twitter users called out Goenka, some even making fun of the successful businessmen. "Even an eminent personality like @hvgoenka gets misguided by forwarded messages and fake news," a user tweeted.