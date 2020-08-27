Chennai Air Customs seizes foreign, Indian currency worth Rs 1.36 crore, two arrested

CHENNAI: The Chennai Air Customs Department on Thursday said that it has seized foreign and Indian currency worth Rs 1.36 crore at International Courier Terminal at the Chennai Airport.

Based on specific intelligence that the currency was likely to be smuggled out of India through courier mode, three courier parcels destined for Singapore were intercepted at International Courier Terminal, Chennai, the department said in a release.

“Two parcels were declared to contain 15 sarees each, shawls etc were taken up for examination. On opening a carton, as declared sarees were found inside. On unfolding the sarees, white envelopes were found concealed inside 5 sarees.

On opening these envelopes, 10000 USD were found inside each. Total 50000 USD equivalent to Rs. 37 lakh was recovered. On opening the other carton, sarees were found inside as declared. On unfolding the sarees, white envelopes were found concealed inside 5 sarees. 186500 Saudi Arabian Riyals were found inside 4 envelopes and 4000 Euros, 25000 Swiss Franc & 18000 Singapore Dollar were found inside the 5th envelope. Foreign currency is equivalent to Rs. 69.5 lakh were recovered. Total foreign currency equivalent to Rs. 1.06 crore was recovered and seized,” a press release said

The last parcel was declared to contain shirts and leggings. On opening the carton, as declared shirts were found inside. On unfolding the shirts, white envelopes were found concealed inside 15 shirts. On opening the envelopes, 2 lakhs rupees in the denomination of 2000 were found inside each. Total Rs. 30 lakh worth of Indian currency was recovered and seized.

The parcels were booked by two Chennai based persons who were engaged in the photography business. Both have been arrested.

Thus, total Foreign and Indian Currency worth Rs. 1.36 crore was seized under Customs Act 1962 r/w F.E.M. (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the department said.