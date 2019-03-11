DMK seeks by-election in all 21 Assembly seats

Chennai: The DMK on Monday said it will urge the Election Commission to hold Assembly bye-elections in all the 21 constituencies, and not just 18, in Tamil Nadu alongside the Lok Sabha polls on April 18.

The party said it would resort to legal recourse if the poll panel did not accept its demand.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here attended by party MPs, MLAs and District Secretaries.

On Sunday, the Election Commission announced that the bye-elections would be held only in 18 of the vacant Assembly constituencies.

The remaining three seats -- Ottapidaram, Thiruparankundram and Aravakuruchi -- were locked in judicial battles, the panel said.