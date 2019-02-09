हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J Jayalalithaa death probe

Jayalalithaa death: Apollo Hospital moves Madras HC, seeks interim stay on proceedings of probe panel

The hospital alleged that the Jayalalithaa death probe panel is going beyond brief.

File photo

CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd has approached the Madras High Court seeking an interim stay on the proceeding of the single-member Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

In its petition, the hospital alleged that the Jayalalithaa death probe panel is going beyond its brief.

The hospital urged the Madras High Court to restrain the Justice A Arumugaswamy Commission from probing into the adequacy or correctness of the treatment given to late Tamil Nadu chief minister while she was admitted to its Chennai hospital.

Jayalalithaa was in Apollo Hospitals here for 75 days in 2016 before she died there due to cardiac arrest on December 5, 2016.

The Apollo Group has also filed a petition in the high court to appoint an independent medical board if the Commission's terms of reference also cover an inquiry into the treatment given to Jayalalithaa.

"We feel the Commission is going beyond its terms of reference. The terms of reference for the Commission does not intend to go into the adequacy of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa. The inquiry is now changing towards a case of medical negligence," a person close to Apollo Hospitals was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Apollo Hospitals had filed the petition on Tuesday and the matter is coming up for hearing on February 11.

The Commission had earlier turned down the request of Apollo to set up a medical board.

In an order issued detailing the terms of reference of the inquiry commission, the Tamil Nadu government had said it would "inquire into the circumstances and situation leading to the hospitalisation" of Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, and "subsequent treatment provided till her unfortunate demise" on December 5 that year.

Ever since Jayalalithaa died, the former AIDMK leader's death is mired in a controversy with allegations of foul play flying thick.

(With IANS inputs)

J Jayalalithaa death probeApollo HospitalTamil NaduA Arumughaswamy Commission of InquiryMadras High Court
