Man stabs wife inside Madras High Court over matrimonial dispute

Chennai: A man on Tuesday stabbed his wife inside a family courtroom in the Madras High Court premises, said police.

According to the police, Saravanan and Varalakshmi were attending a hearing in a matrimonial dispute pending in the family court.

At one point, the couple had an argument and Saravanan in a fit of rage took out a knife and stabbed Varalakshmi several times inside the court.

However, he was caught by the lawyers and handed over to police after a thrashing.

Varalakshmi was taken to the Government Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

The incident shows a breach of security as the litigants are subjected to a search on entering the court premises.