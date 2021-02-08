VK Sasikala returns into mainstream politics, says 'will dedicate rest of my life for AIADMK'

Chennai: Indicating her willingness to re-unite with the AIADMK and defeat the party’s common enemy, VK Sasikala said that she would dedicate the rest of her life for the AIADMK’s progress. On Sasikala way to Chennai, addressing supporters who had lined up along the highway, Sasikala said that they to reunite under the AIADMK banner and fight their common enemy. However, but for those of MGR and Jayalalithaa, her speech did not refer to any individuals who are at the helm of either AIADMK or DMK.

Sasikala, the close confidante of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is on her way to Chennai after completing her four-year sentence in a corruption case. Her return to the state’s political arena gains significance as it occurs barely two months ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. While Sasikala herself cannot contest polls for the next six years, the clout she had held in the AIADMK is too well known.

Aside from her clout within the party, she also hails from an influential community, which has its strongholds in Southern Tamil Nadu. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also belongs to the same community.

Referring to the legacy of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and four-time Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Sasikala spoke of working for the party’s welfare as children of one mother. “I wish to tell you that this movement should not be shattered owing to the whims and fancies of a few,” she said. In the same vein, she added that she was a slave before the party’s ideology, people’s love and cadres’ affection, but she would not fear oppression.

Such an announcement from Sasikala comes on a day when AIADMK Minister D. Jayakumar brushed aside VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran as being the B-Team of the DMK. “The understanding between TTV Dinakaran and DMK’s Stalin goes back to the Assembly by-election days and continues even now. TTV-led AMMK contested by-elections to covertly benefit DMK. How many ever B-teams the DMK brings, they cant defeat the AIADMK and we are clear that Sasikala’s gang is not required” Jayakumar alleged.

While Chief Minister K Palaniswami echoed the view that Sasikala would not be allowed to re-unite the with AIADMK, another senior leader KP Munusamy had a different view. Munusamy had said that Sasikala would be allowed to re-join if she tendered an apology. It remains to be seen what Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam would have to say about the same.