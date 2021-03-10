हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu Assembly election

Tamil Nadu Assembly election: TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK releases first list of candidates

File pic: Zee News

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran`s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Wednesday (March 10) released the first list of 15 candidates for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Former MLAs P Palaniappan, M Rengasamy, G Senthamizhan, C Shanmugavelu, and NG Parthiban are among prominent candidates on the list.

Earlier on Monday, AMMK announced an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM for the upcoming Assembly elections. AIMIM will contest in three Assembly constituencies including Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri, and Sankarapuram.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi stated that his party would contest three seats-- Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram -- in the polls as part of the alliance.

Owaisi said the alliance partners would jointly campaign and he would attend a public meeting of the alliance to be held at the YMCA grounds in Chennai on March 12.

The AIMIM chief said that the coalition led by Dhinakaran's AMMK would go to the people as a third alternative, adding that the electorate of Tamil Nadu would bless the partners of the AMMK-led alliance.

Notably, elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

(With Agency Inputs)

