Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) exam results 2020: 'Await for Details', displays board's website tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) boards anytime soon on Tuesday, July 7. 

Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) exam results 2020: &#039;Await for Details&#039;, displays board&#039;s website tnresults.nic.in

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result of class 12 or Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) boards anytime soon on Tuesday, July 7. 

School Education and Sports Minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier informed about the same. The announcement of Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results 2020 was supposed to be made around 5 PM on Tuesday (July 7) but the board's website now says ''HSE(+2) March 2020 Exam Results - Await for Details'. 

The students who appeared for the exam can view their results online on these websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. 

Follow these steps to check your result online:

Step 1: Go to official Tamil Nadu results website – tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Tamil Nadu HSE result link.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the mark sheet will be displayed.

In TN HSC result 2019, the pass percentage of at 91.3 per cent. In 2018, as many as 91.1 per cent of students who appeared for the TN HSE passed it while in 2017, the pass percentage was 94.4 per cent.

Last year, 8.69 lakh students had registered for the TN HSE 12th board exams. Tamil Nadu has cancelled Class 10 exams that were postponed due to the lockdown and promoted all the 9.7 lakh students based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam performances and attendance.

Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu HSE(+2) exam results 2020, tnresults.nic.in, Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 result 2020, Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results, Tamil Nadu Board results
