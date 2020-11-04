Unlock 5.0: Schools to reopen in this state from November 16; check important announcement

Ahead of reopening of schools from November 16, the Tamil Nadu government has made an important announcement. On October 31, the state government had announced the permission to reopen schools from November 16, in accordance with the Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

On October 1 too, the state government had announced that educational institutions would be allowed to function, only to withdraw that order.

Tamil Nadu will take the inputs of parents, teachers and school management on November 9, before reopening of schools for classes 9-12 across the state. According to a government release, the school management and Parent-Teacher Associations of government schools, government-aided schools and private schools can hold discussions, which will be presided over by principals of the respective schools at 10 am on November 9 (Monday).

Parents of students who are in classes 9-12 have been asked to take part in the discussions and share their opinions regarding the reopening of schools. It was also added that those who cannot make it in person could also share their thoughts in a written form. Based on the discussions and decisions taken during the meetings, the Government would decide on the reopening of the respective schools, the statement added.

The latest change in the government’s stance stems from issues raised from various quarters about safety, amid the looming pandemic. Schools being used as quarantine facilities, the extent of safety measures in place and the spread of a second wave of COVID-19 across parts of the world and possibility of spread of infections from schools to homes have been among the widely discussed concerns.