हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2 design leaked after AirPods 3 launch: Details here

The AirPods Pro 2 will have the same design as the first AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro 2 design leaked after AirPods 3 launch: Details here

New Delhi: The design of the AirPods Pro 2 has been leaked yet again. In contrast to prior claims, the new AirPods Pro design photos show that Apple will adhere to the original design. The AirPods Pro charging case, on the other hand, will undergo significant alterations.

The AirPods Pro 2 will have the same design as the first AirPods Pro, according to an unconfirmed source at MacRumors. The earbuds will have silicone ear tips and will be attached to a stem. This contradicts prior rumours that the AirPods Pro would be released next year without a stem and with a rounder shape akin to the Galaxy Buds Pro. MacRumors' source, on the other hand, claims differently.

According to the photos, there is no optical sensor on the underside of the earphones. According to the rumour, Apple may have switched the Pro model to a skin-detect sensor, similar to the AirPods 3.

Many more additions are being made to the case. The addition of speaker holes at the bottom is the most visible alteration. According to the source, iOS 16 will have a new Find My feature that allows users to hunt for their misplaced charging case by playing a sound. A metal loop on the side of the charging case can be used to attach a strap.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will, according to prior sources, have a circular form similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Pixel Buds, and others. The integration of ANC, wireless antennas, microphones, and other components are considered to be more difficult due to the tiny design.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple AirPods Pro 2Apple AirPods Pro 2 designAirPods Proearbuds
Next
Story

Tesla owner Elon Musk's net worth crosses $250 billion

Must Watch

PT5M11S

PM Modi to meet heads of companies making COVID-19 vaccine