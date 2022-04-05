AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and AirPods 2 price hiked in India: Check details here

New Delhi: The prices of Apple AirPods and AirPods Max headphones have increased in India this week. The AirPods 2nd gen, AirPods 3rd gen, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max are among the company's audio products available to consumers in the country.

Although Apple has not confirmed the price rise, the increased pricing of AirPods were visible on the Apple India website. The price hike is related to an increase in customs duties that was mentioned during the budget process. Solar cells, speakers, headphones, and a few other electronic devices were expected to cost higher starting April 1 when customs charges on imported parts were raised.

For Indian customers, the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen and 3rd Gen versions now have a new price.

The AirPods 2nd generation is currently available at Rs 14,100, up from around Rs 11,000 just a few days ago. Similarly, the AirPods 3rd generation now costs Rs 20,500 in India, up from Rs 17,990 previously.

Apple has also raised the cost of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones for Indian customers. The AirPods Pro was previously priced at Rs 24,990, but the new price on the official website is Rs 26,300.

Apple's premium AirPods Max headphones have increased in price by Rs 7,000, with the wireless headphones now costing Rs 66,100. In India, the AirPods Max cost Rs 59,900.

The ordinary AirPods 2nd gen version doesn't have many functions, and it's only advantage is that it supports lightning charging. The third-generation AirPods come with extra functions, which explains the higher price. It comes with dynamic head tracking and spatial audio capabilities. These AirPods are sweat and water resistant, and they can be charged through MagSafe, wireless, or lightning.

Active noise cancellation is included in the AirPods Pro, and the buds are more robust and provide a better fit. It also supports spatial audio technologies and features a transparency option. The AirPods Pro can be used for workouts and can be charged wirelessly. The AirPods Max are a premium model with soft-touch cups and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

It also has active noise reduction and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

