All villages to be linked with Wi-Fi through GramNet soon

New Delhi: The Government on Monday reiterated that it will provide Wi-Fi in all the villages through GramNet with connectivity between 10mbps to 100 mbps speed.

Delivering a keynote address at the 36th Foundation Day celebrations of C-DOT, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre said that BharatNet also plans to provide 1 GBPS connectivity, which can be expanded up to 10 GBPS and C-DOT’s XGS-PON launched today will help in a great way to achieve this.

Dhotre said that C-Sat-Fi technology of C-DOT will empower Indian People especially in rural and remote areas as telephone and Wi-Fi facilities will be available in all corners of the country on any mobile phone. He said that the new technology will bring people in remote areas to mainstream by connecting them through satellites, where fiber is difficult to be laid and internet is not available.

The Minister launched C-DOT’s latest innovations, “C-Sat-Fi (C-DOTSatellite WiFi”, “XGSPON (10 G Symmetrical Passive Optical Network)” and “C-DOT’s Interoperable Set Top Box (CiSTB).

Executive Director of C-DOT Mr Vipin Tyagi said that C-Sat-Fi (C-DOT Satellite WiFi) is based on the optimal utilization of wireless and satellite communication to extend connectivity to the unserved areas including the remote islands and difficult terrains. Besides offering the ease of deployment, the solution is ideally suited to addressing disasters and emergencies when no other means of communication are available, he added. This cost-effective solution does not require the expensive Satellite Phones and can work on any WiFi enabled phone.

C-DOT’s XGSPON (10 G Symmetrical Passive Optical Network) is an effective solution to fulfil the rapidly increasing demands of high network speeds emanating from the new dimensions of user applications like IPTV, HD Video Streaming, Online Gaming and host of other cloud based services that necessitate the seamless availability of high bandwidth.

The third innovation, C-DOT’s Interoperable Set Top Box (CiSTB) will prove to be a boon to the dissatisfied customers who cannot change their Cable TV operator in view of the recurring costs of setting and installing the physical infrastructure afresh. Based on a portable smart card like a mobile SIM, this solution will revolutionize the experience of the Cable TV operators by offering them a high degree of choice, ease and convenience without having to replace the once installed STB.