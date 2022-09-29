Amazon app quiz today, September 29, 2022: To win Rs 500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for September 29, 2022:

1. At age 19, who became the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings since they began in 1973?

Answer: Carlos Alcaraz

2. The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from which state?

Answer: Tamil Nadu

3. Midnights is the upcoming tenth studio album by which American singer-songwriter?

Answer: Taylor Swift

4. Which is the best breed of this animal for fur production?

Answer: Angora

5. From which language did the name of this animal in English originate from?

Answer: French

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the daily quiz option available at the bottom of the Funzone.