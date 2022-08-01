New Delhi: Amazon just finished its Prime Day deal, and it is currently preparing for its annual Great Freedom Festival sale, which will last for five days. This is the special offer that Amazon will be holding only a few days before August 15, i.e. Independence Day. The sale will start from August 6 and will last until August 10. Everything you need to know is right here.

Amazon India will give a 10% instant discount on SBI bank cards during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival event. Those who hold this card will thus be able to purchase things at reduced pricing. In addition, there will be ongoing reductions on select products, as well as limited-time specials accessible from 8:00 PM to midnight during the sale event.

Amazon is giving up to a 40% discount on cellphones and accessories. While the names of the phones have not yet been published, the company is likely to confirm the specifics in a few days as the sale date is not far away and Amazon normally releases the discounts before the sale day.

If you missed Amazon's earlier deal, you can still acquire the product through this sale. Raksha Bandhan is also approaching, and Amazon's latest sale event will begin this week, allowing customers to purchase gifts at reduced costs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

There will be no-cost EMI choices as well as phone and other device exchange deals. Aside from phones, Amazon will offer discounts and bargains on laptops. It promises up to a 75% discount on headphones, a 40% discount on laptops, and a 45 percent discount on tablets. Customers will also find discounts on Amazon devices such as Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, and the Fire TV Stick.