Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: 79% new users from small towns, 30,000 sellers became lakhpatis, here’s all that Amazon sold

New Delhi: Amazon.in saw one of its biggest Great Indian Festival celebration, with sellers seeing record sales across popular categories of the Great Indian Festival which kickstarted on October 2.

The online retailer has thanked each of its patrons for supporting small businesses this festive season. Amazon tweeted:

We would like to thank each one of you for supporting small businesses this festive season. #ThankYouIndiahttps://t.co/VBMMSGnwBF pic.twitter.com/gz1n02Vx9R — Amazon India (@amazonIN) November 3, 2021

Highest number of customers shopping was seen on Amazon India, with 79 per cent of new customers coming from tier II and III towns like Ernakulam and Guntur. Amazon saw overwhelming response from businesses in tier II and III markets with 55 per cent of orders coming from these markets. More than 46 per cent increase was witnessed in new MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) who created a business account with Amazon Business during the Great Indian Festival as compared to 2020.

As per the data provided by Amazon India, customers from 99.7 per cent pin codes shopped during the month-long celebrations.

'Local Shops on Amazon' sellers clocked a 2x spike and sold over 10 products every minute. Amazon said nearly 30,000 sellers became ‘lakhpatis’ during the nearly month-long Great Indian Festival sale.

The most loved categories during the Amazon sale was appliances, new kitchenware, TVs and soud systems, grocery, furniture and electronics and accessories. Festive clothing, women's ethnic wear, men's t-shirts, gold jewellery was in a lot of demand this festive season sale.

Interestingly, more than one lakh customers purchased gardening products like plant pots, gardening tools, soil supplements and more from Amazon for the first time during the sale.

E-commerce platforms, including social commerce and grocery, garnered about USD 2.7 billion in sales in the first four days of the festive sale (October 2-5) and are on track to achieve the USD 4.8 billion gross GMV mark, news Agency PTI quoting consulting firm RedSeer data said.

Also, Alexa - Amazon's digital assistant - answered over 36 million requests during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 to guide customers to product searches, event stores, deals, games, information about products and more on the Amazon Android shopping app.

Customers bought over 15,000 products from specially-curated stores like corporate gifting, Work From Home, Back to Work stores designed to meet the various needs of business customers.

With PTI Inputs