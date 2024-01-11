trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708572
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Deals and Bank Offers You Need To Know, Early Access For Prime Users

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2024, running from Jan 13-17, offers exclusive early access, up to 75% off, and exciting deals on top brands, gadgets, and more!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Amazon

New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon has officially confirmed the dates of the Great Republic Day Sale 2024. This sale is set to commence from January 13 and run until January 17. The annual sale event that happens before Republic Day will allow Prime subscribers to shop for gadgets and other products a few hours earlier than non-Prime members.

Furthermore, Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy additional benefits such as one-day, two-day, and same-day delivery. Customers will also receive cashback on their first purchase. It is also interesting for customers to compare deals and discounts available during competitor Flipkart's Republic Day Sale, which is scheduled to begin a day later on January 14. (Also Read: CES 2024: Here's The List Of Gadgets You Can Buy To Ease Your Work)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 Discounts

Amazon is planning to offer up to a 40% discount on smartphones and accessories, 65% off on smart TVs and home appliances, and up to a 75% discount on laptops, tablets, and smart devices.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 Bank Offer

During this sale, shoppers can avail an extra 10 percent instant discount — only on SBI Bank credit card or EMI transactions. Moreover, customers can also swap their old devices and appliances for additional savings on new purchases. (Also Read: Alexa Gets Three New AI-Powered Skills, You Will Be Surprised To Know)

It is expected that some of the top brands offering attractive deals include OnePlus, ASUS, Cadbury, supply, Philips, Just Herbs, Amul, Lizol, Anarva, Aashirvaad, Gold Art India, Lignum Arts, among others. Furthermore, there may be an exclusive discount on recent smartphone launches, which includes the Oppo Reno 11 series, Vivo X100 series, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, Infinix Smart 8, and Poco X6 series.

