New Delhi: Amazon is going to release its Prime Day offer on July 23, which will last only two days. The e-commerce giant has unveiled some of the smartphone deals and other details ahead of the sale event. ICICI bank cards and SBI bank credit cards will be discounted by 10% during the sale period. Prime members will receive up to Rs 20,000 in goods discounts and 6 months of free screen replacement. Here are some phone offers that will be available before the end of next week.

Amazon is providing a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G. It will be available for purchase at a starting price of Rs 37,999, with extra quick bank discounts available. The device is currently available on Amazon for the same price, but this is a limited-time offer. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which was released in India earlier this year, would be available with up to Rs 4,000 in vouchers and up to Rs 7,000 in exchange. The OnePlus 10R will be available for Rs 34,999 as an effective pricing.

Fans of the iPhone will also be able to purchase their beloved handset at a reduced price. Amazon will give discounts on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max by up to Rs 20,000.

The Redmi Note 10 series will be priced at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Other devices, including the Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and Redmi Note 10S, will also be discounted, according to the firm. The Xiaomi 11 Lite will be priced at Rs 23,999, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be priced at Rs 35,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will also be discounted, and it will be available for Rs 56,999. In addition, the 12 Pro will be discounted by Rs 6,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be discounted by up to 30%, while the Galaxy M52 5G will be discounted by Rs 15,000 as well. Amazon will discount the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G by up to Rs 8,000. Customers will also save Rs 5,000 on the Samsung M32.

The iQOO Neo 6 5G will be sold at its original price (Rs 29,999), but with a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount. Similarly, the iQOO Z6 Pro and iQOO Z6 5G will be reduced in price. Realme phones will also be discounted by up to Rs 6,000.