Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Dates Announced For India: Check Top Deals On OnePlus, iQOO, Realme, And More

New Delhi: For the Indian market, the Amazon Prime Day offer has been announced. The special event will only last 48 hours on the e-commerce platform. It will begin on July 15 and run through July 16 at 11:59 PM. According to Amazon's official sale page, it will be possible to get discounts of up to 75 percent on devices and accessories like laptops, earbuds, and watches.

Amazon will reduce smart TVs and home appliances by up to 60 percent and mobile devices by up to 40 percent.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Offers On Top Smartphones

Amazon's Prime Day sale page lists a number of cheap smartphones, including the Realme Narzo N53, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, iPhone 14, Redmi 12C, and iQOO Z6 Lite. But the e-commerce portal hasn't yet disclosed the precise offers and costs.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Offers On TVs, And Other Electronic Appliances

In addition to other things, Amazon promises to provide "unmatched deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, and TVs." Even more boldly, it states that shoppers will find the "best deals on Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle devices this Prime Day." The newest smart speakers, smart screens, and Fire TV items will be discounted by up to 55 percent.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Bank Offers

The business has disclosed that ICICI Bank cards, SBI credit cards, and EMI transactions will all receive a 10 percent discount during the forthcoming Amazon Prime Day event.

For Prime Day 2023, all customers will receive an instant discount of up to 10 percent when using their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to make purchases.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Bank Offers For Amazon Prime Customers

According to information provided by the firm, Prime users who sign up for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card are entitled to receive rewards worth up to Rs 2,500, Rs 300 cashback (just for Prime), as well as incentives worth up to Rs 2200. Non-Prime members can sign up as well and receive a cashback of Rs 200, rewards worth Rs 1,800, and a free 3-month Prime membership.