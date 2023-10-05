Android 14 Rolls Out On Pixel Devices: What Are New Features, And When Will Other Phones Get the Update?

New Delhi: Google has finally revealed the new operating system Android 14, which was first announced in Google’s I/O 2023 developers conference in May. Added with new features such as in-built Health connect, Gen AI wallpaper, more, Android 14 aims to overhaul the user experience once and for all.

Customise With Personality & Mood

Google announced that users with Android 14 can tailor their smartphones to their personal preferances. Now you can easily switch between wallpapers or set custom lock screen shortcuts like QR reader or the Google Home App.

Moreover, the new OS allows you to choose from a set of new, curated lock screen templates for fonts, widgets, colors, formats that suits you. In addition, they use AI to adjust your screen based on your Situation. For example, you weather widget will become more prominent if the weather is suddenly taking a turn for the worse.

Generative AI Wallpapers

First coming up with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, Gen AI wallpapers is expected to overhaul the smartphone experience once and for all. As it allows you to create the wallpapers you imagine by giving the prompt via text. You can choose from suggestions to create never-before-seen wallpapers.

It provides monochromatic theme for those who want to keep out of colourful zone and gives your phone an aesthetic look.

In-Built Health Connect

Health connect will work a central repository to store all your data in one place and stay in control of your privacy. Moreover, Google said that your data is securely encrypted on your phone, ensuring privacy and security. You can sync the data with your favourite health and fitness apps such as – Oura, Peloton, and Whoop.

More visibility into how data being used by third-party app

Android 14 will leverage your privacy by notifying you when an app is sharing location data with third parties. Based on this, You can make a more informed decision on whether or not to grant access.

Device’s Personal Identification Numbers (PIN)

Android 14 enhances PIN security by encouraging you to set a six-digit PIN. After typing in the correct 6-digit or longer PIN, you won’t need to hit enter anymore as your device will automatically unlock.

More Features For Low-Vision & Hard-Of-Hearing Users

Google said that improve magnifier on Android 14 is more intuitive, with the ability to pinch to zoom in and out from 100% for low-vision users.

You can also change the magnifier size in a new Magnifier Settings panel or customize how much of the screen you’d like magnified. And to prevent your magnifier from turning off when you go from app to app, you can set your magnification to “Keep on when switching apps” in Android’s accessibility settings.

Android 14 has more intuitive ways to connect and interact with your hearing aids, such as a dedicated hearing-aid setup flow from Accessibility settings, an easy way to route audio to different outputs and the ability to quickly access hearing aids controls from a shortcut.

When do you expect the Android 14 for your devices?

Google initially rolled out Android 14 for Pixel devices such as Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 pro. However, later in the year, the OS will roll out for other devices such as Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Techno, Vivo, and Xiaomi.