Apple Days Sale: iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and others gets massive discount: Check details here

New Delhi: Vijay Sales has started an Apple Days sale in honour of the Christmas season, with various Apple products available at a significant discount. The Vijay sales website is hosting an Apple Days offer. The deal, which runs until December 31, offers discounts on Apple devices such as phones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. Following that, the prices of the iPhone 13 pro max, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 in India have decreased, and you may take advantage of such discounts during the Apple Days sale.

These deals can be a decent value for you if you've been wanting to acquire an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Air Pod for a long time or simply upgrade.

Apple Days sale: Check offers, prices, other discount deals

A brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max may be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 1,23,400 during the Apple Days sale. Holders of HDFC bank cards are eligible for an extra discount.

During the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale in India, the iPhone 13 Pro was reduced to Rs 1,13,900.

The 128GB edition of the iPhone 13 is available in India at a discounted price of Rs 75,900. The iPhone 13, which normally costs Rs 79,900, can now be purchased for Rs 75,900.

In addition to the Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 13, HDFC Bank cardholders will receive an additional Rs 6,000 discount.

During the sale, the Apple iPhone 13 mini is available at a discounted price of Rs 66,400 until December 31.

During the Vijay Sales Apple Days deal, the Apple iPhone 12 was reduced to Rs 61,299 in India. Holders of HDFC bank cards will also receive a discount on the iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 11 can be bought at Rs 47,400 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale till New Year’s Eve. Besides this, you will further get an additional Rs 4,000 off on transactions made using HDFC Bank Cards.

Aside from Apple phones, the price of the iPad in India dropped dramatically during the sale. The Apple iPad 9th generation is available in India through Vijay Sales for Rs Rs 29,900. There will be an additional discount of Rs 3000 for HDFC Bank members.

Apple iPad Air price in India: The Apple iPad Air is currently available for Rs 50,900. To get a better deal on an iPad Air, use your HDFC Bank card to make the purchase and get Rs 4,000 off.

iPad Pro price in India: The Apple iPad Pro is available for Rs 67,500 until New Year's Eve during the Vijay Sales Apple Days event. In addition, transactions made with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards would save you an additional Rs 4,000.

Apple Watch Series 7 price in India: The Apple Watch Series 7, which was originally priced at Rs 41,900, is now available for Rs 39,100. For transactions made with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, you will also receive an additional Rs 3,000 savings on Apple smartwatch for iPhone.

AirPods in India: During the sale, the AirPods 3rd Gen may be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 17,300. HDFC Bank cardholders will receive a Rs 2,000 extra discount.

Apple Watch SE price in India: During the sale, the Apple Watch Series 6 is available at a reduced price of Rs 25,900. A rebate offer of Rs 2,000 is also included in the package.

Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India: During the Vijay Sales Apple Days event, the price of an Apple MacBook Air M1 in India decreased to Rs 83,610. Holders of HDFC bank cards will also receive a discount on the iPhone 12. The base 256GB variant of the Apple MacBook Air M1 was launched in India for Rs 92,900.

