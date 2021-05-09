Apple expected to unveil ‘iPad Mini Pro’ later this year: Check specs and more

Technology giant Apple has recently unveiled iPad Pro tablets at its Spring Event in India and now speculations are being made that iPad Mini is scheduled to launch later this year.

According to a South Korean blog Naver, the new iPad Mini will come up with a similar design as that of other iPad Pro models which basically boils down to squared-off sides instead of rounded corners, and a slimmer bezel.

The blog further revealed that Apple has been eyeing 5G for quite some time and the upcoming iPad Mini will have 5G and is expected to come in two colors - Silver and Gray.

Even analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that Apple will unveil a new iPad Mini which is scheduled to launch later this year.

Earlier, he revealed that Apple is going to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2023.

Kuo had said that the new iPad Mini’s launch will coincide with that of the highly-rumored iPhone 13 series, which is also expected to launch later this year.

In terms of specifications, iPad Mini may come with a 9-inch display and it will have a 120 Hz display which will also be a part of the iPhone 13 series and foldable iPhone.

There are very few chances of the iPad mini getting a mini-LED screen as it will be a smaller and inexpensive Apple tablet.

Live TV

#mute