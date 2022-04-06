हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple increases prices of popular products in India; gadgets get expensive by up to Rs 6,200

Apple has increased the prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max, among other popular products. 

Apple increases prices of popular products in India; gadgets get expensive by up to Rs 6,200

New Delhi: Apple has increased the prices of some of its popular products including the AirPods Pro, AirPods (3rd generation), and AirPods Max, among others, in India. With the latest revision, many products are now expensive by up to 10%. Customers can check the revised rates on the official Apple website. For instance, the price of Apple AirPods Pro has been increased by Rs 1,400. On the other hand, the tech company has increased the price by up to Rs 2,000 of AirPods (3rd generation). Whereas, the rate of AirPods Max has been increased by Rs 6,200. 

Tipster Pururaj Dutta was the first to spot the revision of prices on the official Apple website in India. With the latest revision in prices, Apple AirPods Pro is now selling for Rs 26,300 on the Apple India website. Previously, the device was selling at Rs 24,900. 

Also, the price of AirPods (3rd generation) has been increased to Rs Rs 20,500 from Rs 18,500. Moreover, the AirPods Max is selling at a price of Rs 66,100, up from Rs 59,900, on the official Apple website. 

As of now, Apple has not given a clarification on why the company has increased the prices of audio devices. However, according to media reports, Apple has hiked the rates after taking into consideration the increasing custom duties. Also Read: Big announcement made by SEBI, bid limit increased through UPI for IPOs

For the unversed, custom duties are levied by the Indian government on products that are imported from other countries. Currently, Apple, in India, locally manufactures a select list of devices. Such products include the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and the iPhone SE. According to reports, Apple is soon planning to manufacture the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone in the country in the coming weeks. Also Read: Another NCR-based real estate company on verge of bankruptcy? NCLT initiates insolvency process

