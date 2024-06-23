iOS 18 Developer Beta 2: Apple is set to release the second beta version of iOS 18 developer On June 24 two weeks after iOS 18 was announced at WWDC 2024. With this update, two new features will be available in iOS 18 beta 2: iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing.

iPhone Mirroring:

The feature will allow iPhone users to display their iPhone screen on their Mac computer. This means you can see your iPhone's display on your Mac, get iPhone notifications on your Mac, and easily move files between the two devices. Users can also seamlessly drag and drop between their Macs and iPhones.

SharePlay Screen Sharing:

The feature will allow users to draw on someone else's screen during a video call.You can also control the other person's screen to help them with tasks. These new features were not included in the first beta release of iOS 18.

In addition to introducing new features, iOS 18 beta 2 is expected to fix numerous bugs, refine other features, and offer additional improvements as well. The Cupertino-Based Company announced that Apple Intelligence and other iOS 18 features won’t be available in the EU this year due to the DMA.

Moroever, the the tech giant is expected to release new beta versions of iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11 on Monday. Notably, the public beta of iOS 18 will be available in July, with the final version launching for all users in September.

How to Install iOS 18 Beta 2 for Developers:

Step 1: Enroll and Download Profile

Step 2: Install the Profile:

Step 3: Check for an Update

Step 4: Complete Installation: