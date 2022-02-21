Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 59,400 on Flipkart: Here's how to avail it

New Delhi: Do you intend to get a brand-new iPhone 13? This is a fantastic opportunity to buy the latest Apple iPhone at a reduced price. The price of the new iPhone 13 has been drastically decreased on Flipkart, and when combined with other options, it can result in a huge price cut. The e-commerce website provides Apple iPhone 13 discounts, exchange offers, and banking incentives. When you combine the discount and the exchange deal, you can get an iPhone 13 worth Rs. 79,900 for Rs. 59,400 on Flipkart. Everything you need to know about the latest iPhone 13 price decrease is right here.

On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 13, 128 GB edition in pink is available for Rs. 74,900, a 6% savings off its retail price of Rs. 79,900. That is, you can get the phone for a Rs. 5,000 discount. But wait, this isn't the end! It has the potential to further cut the price of the iPhone.

If you purchase the iPhone 13 through the exchange offer, you can save up to Rs. 15,500. Following that, the iPhone would be reduced to Rs. 59,400 on the e-commerce website. However, you must input your PIN-code and determine whether the trade offer is available in your area. Furthermore, the exchange discount price is determined by the model and condition of the phone being traded in.

Users of the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can receive an unlimited 5% cash back. However, before applying, it is recommended that you review the above-mentioned terms and conditions as well as the website's terms and conditions.

The 256 GB edition of the iPhone 13 is offered at a 5% discount, making it accessible for Rs. 84,900. You may also get an iPhone through an exchange offer and save up to Rs. 15,500, just like the 128 GB variant. The Flipkart Axis Bank credit card also offers an unlimited 5% cash back.

The phone's 512 GB option is available for Rs. 1,04,900 with a 4% discount on the e-commerce platform. Unfortunately, no exchange offer is available for this iPhone 13 version, but you can take advantage of a variety of banking incentives and prizes. The banking incentive for the iPhone 13 512GB edition is an unlimited 5% cashback on the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Simultaneously, the freebies include:

A 25% discount on a Discovery+ subscription.

Gaana Plus is available for free for six months.

ZebPay offers a free Rs. 100 cashback.

Live TV

#mute