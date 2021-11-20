हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14, Mixed Reality headsets expected to have Wi-Fi 6E: Details here

Apple's headset is likely to use Wi-Fi 6E, according to Kuo, but this is the first time the technology has been referenced in iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14, Mixed Reality headsets expected to have Wi-Fi 6E: Details here

New Delhi: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 series will be released next year and will include Wi-Fi 6E connection. In his most recent investor note, Kuo hinted that Wi-Fi 6E will be included in the Apple iPhone 14 and the rumoured Apple Mixed Reality headsets. This, according to the TF Securities analyst, will hasten a broader industry migration to the Wi-Fi 6E standard because other manufacturers will be compelled to follow Apple's lead in adopting the new standard.

Other AR and VR devices from other firms, such as Meta, will also enable Wi-Fi 6E, according to Kuo, who was quoted in a MacRumours story. Wi-Fi 6E, according to Kuo, will be critical in enabling the high-speed wireless transmission required for AR and VR experiences. Kuo claims that in 2022, 2023, and 2024, head-mounted display devices will support Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Wi-Fi 7, although it's unclear if this is related to Apple's product.

Apple's headset is likely to use Wi-Fi 6E, according to Kuo, but this is the first time the technology has been referenced in iPhone 14. There were rumours that the iPhone 13 series will come with Wi-Fi 6E before it was released, however those rumours were never confirmed.

Wi-Fi 6E is a step up from Wi-Fi 6, with greater performance, lower latency, and quicker data speeds, as well as the ability to extend into the 6GHz range. This translates to more airspace, which implies more bandwidth and fewer interference.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iPhone 14Apple Mixed Reality headsetWi-Fi 6EiPhone 14 launch
Next
Story

Password hacked? Here’s how to find out via Google Chrome Password Checker

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Breaking News: 3 ministers of Gehlot government resign in Rajasthan