Apple smartwatch series 8: THIS new feature will help drivers in emergency

New Delhi: After months of rumours, Apple launches its wearable smartwatch 8 series. The company launched the smartwatch at yesterday’s Far Out event. Apple has launched it along with Apple iPhone 14 lineup, a new processor called A16 Bionic chip.

With the launch, the company has fully stopped the rumours that are pouring into the market. Apple watch series 8 is powered with temperature and two motion new features. The company claims that the new temperature feature is for the health of women and the motion feature is for car crashes.

Customers have to wait till September 16 to have this watch in their hand as the sale starts on September 16. The company asserts that it continuously monitors your temperature and can detect changes in temperature as little as 0.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the maker, recording your body temperature throughout the course of a whole night can provide you insights into your ovulation cycle, which can then use to enhance the cycle tracking capability of the watch for women who menstruate. Apple will now notify anyone using Cycle Tracking if their cycle is abnormal, which might be a sign of "underlying health concerns," per the firm.

The accident detection feature, according to the makers, will only turn on when you are driving, protecting the watch's 18-hour battery life. Apple also provides a low-power option that extends the watch's battery life to 36 hours. Older watches beginning with the Series 4 will also get the feature as long as they are running watchOS 9.

Activity monitoring and crash detection are still present when the mode is activated, but auto-workout tracking and an always-on display are removed. Additionally, the Series 8 and earlier watches will support cellular roaming.