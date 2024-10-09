Apple iPhone 15 Pro For Just Rs 54,305? Massive Discount Available On THIS Platform; Check Offer Details

iPhone 15 Pro Discount Offer: Looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone? Now is the perfect time for smartphone users to buy the iPhone ahead of the festive season in India. Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 256GB variant (Black Titanium) at a lucrative price.

The iPhone 15 Pro, originally priced at Rs 1,39,800, is now available for just Rs 54,305. The iPhone comes in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium colour options. Notably, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro made its debut in the Indian market in 2023. So, this is the perfect time to grab the iPhone 15 Pro at an unbeatable price.

iPhone 15 Pro Discount in India

The premium smartphone is currently priced at Rs 1,39,800 on the e-commerce giant Amazon. After applying a 5% discount, the price drops to Rs 1,19,900. By trading in your old phone in good condition, you can save up to Rs 59,600, bringing the price down to Rs 60,300.

Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can enjoy an additional discount of up to Rs 5,995. After applying all the discounts, the final price of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is just Rs 54,305.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Specifications

The iPhone features a 6.1-inch all-screen OLED display with a resolution of 2556x1179 pixels at 460 ppi, ensuring a sharp and vibrant visual experience. It is powered by the advanced A17 Pro chip, providing smooth performance and efficiency.

The iPhone comes with iOS 17 pre-installed and is upgradable to iOS 18, offering access to the latest software features. The non-removable Li-Ion 3274 mAh battery ensures decent battery life for daily use.

For photography, the triple-camera setup includes a 48 MP primary sensor, along with two 12 MP sensors, delivering high-quality images in various lighting conditions.

The 12 MP front camera supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for crisp selfies and quality video chats. Furthermore, it boasts a range of features like Face ID for secure unlocking, along with sensors such as an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer.